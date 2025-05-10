Afghanistan Rejects Pakistan’s Claim about Indian Missile Strikes

Afghanistan has strongly rejected Pakistan’s allegations of missile strikes by India on Afghan territory. Talking to an Afghan news network, the spokesman in the Afghan Ministry of Defence, Inayatullah Khawarizmi, has said that there is no truth to such claims.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing this morning, accused Pakistan of making frivolous allegations that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. He said the people of Afghanistan now know their friends and enemies well and are aware of which country has repeatedly violated Afghanistan’s territory.

Earlier, Pakistani military officials claimed that Afghan territory was also targeted in India’s missile attacks on Pakistan.