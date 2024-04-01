FreeCurrencyRates.com

Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The Congress on Saturday received fresh income tax notices worth ₹1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17, the party said. With this, the total notice for assessment years 1994-95 and 2017-18 to 2020-21 now stands at ₹3,567 crore. 

The fresh notices were issued on Friday evening after the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being indulged in tax terrorism to financially cripple opposition parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Congress announced that it had received notices from the Income-Tax department requesting payment of ₹1,823 crore for five years (Assessment Year 1994–95 and AYs 2017–18 to 2020–21).

The party on March 22 had lost a challenge to the I-T department’s search operations in the Delhi High Court. Congress said that these were “time-barred” and a “delayed action”.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

