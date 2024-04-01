INDIA bloc mega rally a ‘flop show’, says Delhi BJP chief

AMN / New Delhi

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday claimed that the people of Delhi rejected the call given by the two main partners of the INDIA bloc in the national capital, AAP and the Congress the rally on Ramlila Maidan.

He said the show put up at the Ramlila Grounds presented the Opposition alliance as a disjointed unity of a motley crowd of around a few thousand. Most of the participants were bought from Punjab and Haryana.

“Ramlila Maidan Rally was a flop show as 61 AAP MLAs failed to muster even 6,100 people for the Rally,” Sachdeva said.

What’s more, the Delhi BJP chief went on to predict the downfall of AAP as he said the rally marked its end in the national capital.

Leaders of both the Delhi Congress and the AAP who were making tall claims on the rally for the week through media briefings could not enthuse even their own party workers leave alone the people of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP chief said despite being allies, there is no meeting point between the Congress and the AAP for contesting polls together in Delhi. To prove his point, he cited an example where a video of Arvind Kejriwal put up near the podium was removed.

Sharpening his attack on the Opposition bloc, the BJP leader said the rally had exposed the fact that the AAP leadership was losing connection with the people of the city, while Congress has no base in Delhi.