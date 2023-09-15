Congress: CWC to be held in Hyderabad

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held in Hyderabad on Sept 16. Congress President Mallikharjun Kharge will be chairing the highest decision-making body of the party and senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, CWC members and special invitees, total 84 leaders will attend the meeting.

The party’s core group will deliberate on evolving a strategy for upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the Committee is likely to also hold discussions on undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, after the success of the previous Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s top decision-making body chaired by party chief Kharge, has 39 regular members who will hold their first meeting on Saturday while deliberations will continue on Sunday with an extended CWC session that will include all state party chiefs and CLP leaders.

On September 17 evening, which is celebrated as Telangana National Integration Day, the party will hold a ‘mega rally’ near Hyderabad, where it will announce five guarantees for the Telangana assembly election.

The holding of the CWC meeting in Telangana’s capital is as an attempt to boost the party’s campaign in the poll-bound state and send out a clear message that it would go all-out to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government in the assembly elections.

Sources said the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, as well as the strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 general elections, would be chalked out during the meet.

The meeting comes at a time when over two dozen opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to challenge the BJP-led NDA unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The joint resolution, issued by the bloc on September 1, after the third meeting of the bloc in Mumbai, had said the parties would contest polls together ‘as far as possible’, and that seat sharing in arrangements in different states would be ‘initiated immediately’ and concluded ‘at the earliest’.