INDIA gearing up for aggressive campaign against Modi government

INDIA alliance to hold massive rally in Bhopal on October 15 followed by rally in Patna, Nagpur, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Our Special Correspondent / New Delhi

Stepping up the ante against NDA led government in the centre, INDIA alliance have lined up five mega rallies in different  states starting October followed by each rallies after every fifteen days in each places.

The first rally is in Bhopal likely on October 15 followed by rally in Patna after fifteen days and in first week of November in Nagpur and again after a gap of fifteen days in Kolkata.

The fifth and final rally of INDIA will culminate in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

As the five assembly polls are going to be held in the month of December these elections rallies will pave the way for united face of INDIA alliance and much needed boast to Congress Party, particularly for Madhya Pradesh.

According to an INDIA alliance leader who is a member of coordination committee, said these rallies is just the tipping point followed by more such aggressive campaign again the Modi led government in the centre.

But it is remains to be seen in West Bengal how TMC, Congress and Left parties. comes for the first time and share dice under INDIA alliance.

