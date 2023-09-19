Congress backs India’s stand on Canada claim

India expels “senior Canadian diplomat” in response to Trudeau govt action

Congress today said India’s interests and concerns must be kept paramount when terrorisms threatens country’s sovereignty.

Congress has always believed that the country’s fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, said Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that India could be linked to the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Hardeep Nijjar on Tuesday.

“The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country’s fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity. Our country’s interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times,” Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and spokesperson Udit Raj alleged that the incident was a “diplomatic failure” of the Indian government.

Canda PM Trudeau recently spoke in Canada’s Parliament about Nijjar’s killing and claimed that there as ‘credible allegations of a potential link’ between Indian government agents and the murder in June. Soon after Trudeau’s remark, Canadian foreign minister Mélanie Joly announced the expulsion of a ‘top Indian diplomat’.

In response, India expelled a Canadian official. The expelled ‘top diplomat’ has been identified as Canadian intelligence agency chief in India Olivier Sylvestere

“The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”

This morning, India rejected as “absurd and motivated” the Canadian Prime Minister’s charge.

“We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister,” the government said.

“Allegations of the Indian government’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister and were completely rejected,” it said.

The statement said India is a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law.

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern,” the foreign ministry said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had on Monday said an Indian diplomat in Canada had been expelled over the allegations. “We see this possible breach of sovereignty as completely unacceptable, and so, that is also why we’re coming (out) with this information (of the expulsion of the Indian diplomat) today,” Ms Joly told reporters.