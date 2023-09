AMN

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea challenging the summon issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him. The apex court today asked CM Soren to approach the concerned High Court in this matter.

The Directorate had issued fourth summon to CM Soren in alleged military land scam case and asked him to appear on 23rd this month. ED is investigating several cases in Jharkhand under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.