ECI team to visit Telangana to assess poll preparedness in state

A high-level Election Commission of India (ECI) team will visit Telangana from 3rd of next month to assess poll preparedness in the state. Announcing this, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said during the three-day visit, the ECI will engage with various stakeholders, evaluate poll readiness, and foster community interaction. 

Telangana is one of the five states scheduled to go to the Polls later this year. The high-level ECI team will be conducting a crucial meeting with National and state-recognised political parties and engage with Enforcement Agencies to deliberate on vital matters concerning the upcoming elections. The team will assess the poll preparedness at the grassroots level and take presentations from the District Election Officers, Superintendents, and Commissioners of Police from all 33 districts of Telangana. 

As per the official statement, the EC team will actively interact with State Icons, Persons with Disabilities voters, and the young electorate to promote awareness and participation in the democratic process. Besides, the ECI team will have a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police to align their efforts with state administration and security agencies.

