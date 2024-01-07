Conference of DGs & IGPs, discuss various internal security issues

AMN / Jaipur

In Rajasthan, the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police 2023 will be concluded today in Jaipur. The three-day Conference is being organised at Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are participating in all important sessions of the Conference. The Conference is attended by the National Security Advisor and senior officials. A wide range of policing and internal security issues including cybercrime, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms will be discussed during the event. Another key agenda of the Conference is to deliberate on the road map for the implementation of the new criminal laws.