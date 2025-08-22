Colombia: 18 Killed and Over 40 Injured in Two Separate Attacks

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Colombia, at least 18 people were killed and over 40 others injured in two separate attacks yesterday. According to officials, both were attributed to dissident groups of the former FARC guerrilla movement.

According to local authorities, a vehicle loaded with explosives detonated near a Colombian Aerospace Force base in Cali, the country’s third-largest city in the southwest. The explosion killed six people and injured at least 71 others.

Earlier the same day, a Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter operated by the National Police was shot down during a coca crop eradication mission in the municipality of Amalfi, located in the Antioquia department. Twelve officers were killed in the attack.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the violence, pointing to factions of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that refused to lay down arms following the 2016 peace agreement. The peace deal was intended to end decades of internal conflict that had resulted in more than 450,000 deaths. Authorities continue to investigate both incidents and have vowed to bring those responsible to justice.