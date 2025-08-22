Spain Wildfires Highlight Growing Risks of Climate Change

AMN/ WEB DESK

Massive wildfires across Spain this summer are a warning sign of the increasing risks of climate change, according to climatologist Javier Martin-Vide from the University of Barcelona. He warned that more parts of Europe, especially areas with usually mild summers, will face extreme heat in the coming years. This is a warning to countries that have had cool summers. Intense heat will spread further north, he said.

So far in 2025, wildfires have burned over 403,000 hectares in Spain, with about 350,000 lost in just two weeks during an early August heatwave. Martin-Vide stressed the need for adaptation and prevention. He pointed out that rural depopulation has led to poorly maintained forests, where overgrown vegetation acts as fuel for fires. In the past, grazing animals helped reduce this risk.

He suggested better land management, including mosaic landscapes with a mix of forests and farmland to slow fire spread. Farmers are already adjusting by moving crops like olives and grapes to higher altitudes for cooler temperatures. The Spanish government plans a nationwide fire prevention pact, which Martin-Vide supports.

This is Spain’s worst wildfire season of the century, with more than 20 major fires still active in the northwestern regions. Over 33,000 people have been evacuated, and four lives have been lost, including three firefighters.