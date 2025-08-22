Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangkok Court Dismisses Lese Majeste Case Against Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Aug 22, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Thailand, a court in Bangkok today dismissed a lese majeste case involving controversial billionaire and former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The charge relates to an interview Mr. Thaksin gave to a South Korean newspaper ten years ago. He would have faced up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

Thailand’s lese majeste law forbids insulting its monarchy. But critics say lawmakers often use it to target activists and political opponents. The verdict comes as Mr Thaksin’s daughter, suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, faces a court case that may see her removed from office.

