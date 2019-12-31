Cold wave further intensifies in North India

Delhi braves coldest day of century

Cold wave continues in North India; Delhi records the coldest day in 119 years; Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh shiver under cold wave.



WEB DESK



Cold wave has further intensified in North India. Dense fog across the Gangetic belt, which hinders sun rays from reaching the ground and the continuous flow of icy northerly winds, aggravated cold wave across the plains of north India.



In the National capital, maximum temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius yesterday making it the city’s coldest recorded December day since 1901. A thick blanket of fog enveloped the Delhi-NCR region, disrupting rail, road and air traffic in the region.

Thousands of people were stranded as flights and trains were delayed, diverted or cancelled with visibility dropping to zero metres in some places in the morning. Dense fog across the Gangetic belt, which hinders sun rays from reaching the ground and the continuous flow of icy northerly winds, aggravated cold wave across the plains of north India.

Biting cold wave is sweeping Bihar for almost a week now. Gaya is the coldest place in the state where 2.4 degree celsius temperature has been recorded . Severe cold day conditions have been witnessed at several places including Patna , Muzaffarpur ,Darbhanga and Purnea. Met department has issued an orange for next two days in view of intense cold. 21people have so far died in different parts of the state due to severe cold during last 24 hours. Several trains including Rajdhani, Sampoorn Kranti and Poorva Express are running five to ten hours late. Four Delhi bound flights were cancelled and several others got delayed due to bad weather.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded at a minimum of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius making Dal Lake to freeze. Jammu recorded its coldest night in a decade with 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place in In Uttar Pradesh with 0.8 degree Celsius.



In Rajasthan, Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degree Celsius.