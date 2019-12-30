FreeCurrencyRates.com

30 Dec 2019
MEA denies recalling Indian ambassador to Austria

Published On:

AMN

India today said that reports that India’s Ambassador to Austria has been recalled to headquarters are factually incorrect.

In response to reports in some sections of media regarding the case of an Indian Ambassador being recalled, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, the distortion of facts related to this matter is mischievous.

He clarified that no note in this regard has been shared with the media by the External Affairs Ministry.

He added that any reference attributing the Note to the Ministry is false and baseless.

