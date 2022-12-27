heater
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2022 09:52:07      انڈین آواز

Cold wave cripples normal life in North-West India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Delhi, the lowest temp of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places. From Dec 28 onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance: RK Jenamani, IMD

AMN / WEB DESK

Cold wave conditions will continue in North India till Thursday. Director General, India Meteorological Department, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, dense fog conditions prevailing in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other parts of the country will continue for the next two days.

The cold wave conditions will continue in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during the next 24 hours. Severe cold wave conditions are also very likely to occur in pockets over north Rajasthan during the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department said dense to very dense fog is also expected to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West UP and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. In isolated pockets in these regions, dense fog may continue during the subsequent three to four days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

دسترخوان پر باجرے کی شان

عندلیب اخترعام طور پر جوار، باجرے جیسے موٹے اناج کوجانوروں ا ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart