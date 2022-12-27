Cold wave cripples normal life in North-West India

In Delhi, the lowest temp of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places. From Dec 28 onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance: RK Jenamani, IMD

AMN / WEB DESK

Cold wave conditions will continue in North India till Thursday. Director General, India Meteorological Department, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, dense fog conditions prevailing in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other parts of the country will continue for the next two days.

The cold wave conditions will continue in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during the next 24 hours. Severe cold wave conditions are also very likely to occur in pockets over north Rajasthan during the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department said dense to very dense fog is also expected to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West UP and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. In isolated pockets in these regions, dense fog may continue during the subsequent three to four days.