Claims through Affidavit Form no longer required under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana of ESIC

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

UNION Ministry of Labour and Employment in a statement said that submitting claims through Affidavit Form is now no longer required under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation- ESIC.

The Ministry said, while analysing the response of the beneficiaries to the Scheme under relaxed conditions, it was found that the condition of submitting the claim in Affidavit Form is causing inconvenience to the claimants.

It said, considering the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries, it has now been decided that the claimant who has submitted the claim under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana online and uploaded the scanned copies of the required documents need not submit the physical claim.

The Ministry said, if the documents are not uploaded at the time of online filing of the claim, claimant will submit the printout of the claim duly signed along with the required documents.

It said, condition for submitting the claim in Affidavit Form has been dispensed with.

The ESI Corporation in its meeting held in August this year had extended the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana’ from 1st of July, 2020 to 30th June,2021.