CJI highlights issue of vacancies in High Courts

AMN | New Delhi

Highlighting the issue of vacancies in High Courts, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Friday urged the Chief Justices of all the 25 high courts to send the names for elevation as judges at the earliest.

Inaugurating the 39th Chief Justices’ conference here, which is being held after a gap of six years, the CJI outlined the agenda of the meeting and said the “aim and object of today’s conference is to discuss and identify the problems that are affecting the administration of justice”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, an event which is being held after a gap of six years. CJI Ramana said besides taking stock of the progress made in the implementation of the resolutions adopted six years ago at the last CJs’ conference, the meeting would address issues concerning the judiciary, ranging from appointments of judges in High Courts to strengthening network and connectivity at all court complexes across the country.

“I would like to highlight the issue of vacancies. You may recall that one of my first communications to you was about the filling up of vacancies. I have also requested all of you, in our very first online interaction, to expedite the process of recommending names for elevation to high courts, with an emphasis on social diversity….I request the chief justices of the high courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest,” the CJI said in his welcome address.

Hailing the prompt response of the Chief Justices of the High Courts in recommending names for judgeship, the head of the judiciary said, “Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts in less than a year…We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted cooperation and commitment to the institution,” he added.

The CJI also referred to the fact that in last one year, the Collegium headed by him have ensured that nine new judges were appointed in apex court at one go, besides 10 new chief justices for High Courts, and thanked his colleagues in collegiums for their cooperation.