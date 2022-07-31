FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Aug 2022 01:11:55      انڈین آواز

Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share specific trajectory information

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but the NASA said Beijing had not shared the “specific trajectory information” needed to know where possible debris might fall. US Space Command said the Long March 5B rocket re-entered the Indian Ocean on Saturday. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that all spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk. He said doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensuring the safety of people on Earth. Aerospace Corp, a government-funded nonprofit research center near Los Angeles, said it was reckless to allow the rocket’s entire main-core stage – which weighs 22.5 tons to return to Earth in uncontrolled reentry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG: Happy for love that I have received from back home”; Gold Medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga

By Harpal Singh Bedi Mizoram teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who did India proud by winning country's and the ...

Dhawan to lead Indian squad for Zimbabwe tour

Washington, Kuldeep and Chahar return AMN Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announce ...

CWG Cricket: Indian women thrash Pakistan by 8 wickets

@BCCIWomen India trounced Pakistan by 8 wickets to keep its hopes alive in the women's cricket event. Chas ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart