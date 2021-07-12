Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, says ‘traditional barriers of religion are slowly dissipating’
Privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law: WhatsApp
Govt appeals to people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over
Don’t act on notices to CAA protestors for recovering damages: SC to UP govt
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in men’s final
इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2021 08:24:10      انڈین آواز

Chinese President criticizes officials for lack of initiatives, asks why they wait for orders from top

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese President Xi Jinping has criticized the country’s vast bureaucracy over the lack of initiatives and waiting for his instructions before acting. President Xi, 68, arguably China’s most powerful leader after Mao Zedong, the founder of Communist Party of China (CPC), had expressed frustration over the lack of initiative among officials at an internal meeting in January and complained that too many waited for instructions from the top before acting.

As per local media report, Xi told a plenary meeting of the Central Committee for Discipline Inspection – CPC’s top-anti corruption body – “Some only get moving when they receive written edicts issued by the leadership and they would do nothing without such instructions.” It was the first time his remarks at an internal meeting had been made public in a book published by the ruling Communist Party’s Central Party Literature Press last month. “My written instructions are the last line of defense. If I did not hand out instructions, would these officials do any work?” said Xi. He complained in the January meeting that some officials were good at paying lip service but “don’t walk the talk”.

His outburst is contrary to his defense of China’s one-party system and top-down approach for successful implementation of policies in comparison to the countries under democracies. Analysts noted that the written orders had become an increasingly important part of the leadership’s top-down monitoring in recent years and suggested this had made officials more risk-averse. This is the conundrum faced by the party as China’s governing system has become increasingly centralized. The book, titled Xi Jinping’s Selected Remarks On Comprehensively Governing The Party Strictly (2021 version), also showed that Xi has pushed back against criticism of his tight grip over the party.

Xi has the reigns of all the three major pillars of Chinese polity; the Communist Party, the Presidency and the Central Military Commission, and unlike his predecessors, he has the prospect of lifelong tenure following the constitutional amendment doing away with two five-year-term limit for the President. In the January 2018 comments, made two months before the National People’s Congress lifted the two-term limit of the Chinese presidency, Xi stressed that strict governance of the party’s rank and file must continue.

Observers say that the anti-graft crackdown of Xi after becoming President in 2012, the bureaucracy has shown signs of slowdown, often requiring the leadership to push hard for the implementation of the policies and projects. The crackdown also helped him to quickly consolidate his power. Xi’s reliance on written instructions to govern and his tight grip on the bureaucracy have led Chinese officials to become less inclined to take risks. “Xi and his colleagues give lots of written instructions and it’s natural for people to wait for them. With the anti-corruption fight and political indoctrination, Xi has successfully placed the entire party under his control but that has also made everyone very cautious too,” the report said.

State media and officials are often keen to emphasize Xi’s personal involvement in key policies, such as the decision to build artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last three years, almost every important policy readout, including the introduction of a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong, or meetings on Xinjiang has referred to Xi.

SPORTS

Women’s Cricket: India beat England by 8 runs

Indian women beat hosts England by eight runs in a thrilling match, leveling the T20 series 1-1 at Hove tongih ...

Novak Djokovic clinches his 6th Wimbledon Tennis title

World no.1 Novak Djokovic won his 20th career Grand Slam title on Sunday, tying Roger Federer’s and Rafael N ...

Every match is important so I will take it match by match. : PV Sindhu

By Harpal Singh Bedi Medal contender PV Sindhu feels that she has received a good draw at the Tokyo Games b ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا وائرس کے خلاف لڑائی میں احتیاط کم نہ کریں،حکومت کی اپیل

حکومت نے لوگوں سے پُرزور اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ کورونا وائرس کے خلا ...

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

The Indian Awaaz