China’s ruling Communist Party to hold sixth plenary session in Nov ahead of leadership change

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

China’s ruling Communist Party will hold its sixth plenary session in November ahead of next year’s Congress which will pave the way for major leadership changes and a possible unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping.

The 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will hold its sixth plenary session in Beijing from November 8 to 11, during which a key resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s 100 years of endeavours will be reviewed, state news agency reported. This was decided at a meeting of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau presided over by Xi, who is the General Secretary of the party besides heading the military and the Presidency.

The sixth plenary session is regarded as significant as it is the biggest party meet ahead of next year’s leadership change. It is regarded as a key meeting for Xi, who has emerged as the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong. He is widely expected to take up an unprecedented third term in office after a constitutional amendment in 2018 which removed the two-term limit for the President.

