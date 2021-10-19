India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Israel have agreed to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month. Briefing media after talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said talks will start in November and expressed confidence that negotiations will be concluded by June next year. Both Ministers discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. They agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification. Dr Jaishankar also welcomed Israel as the newest member of International Solar Alliance.

The External Affairs Minister also paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem. He said this memorial is a testimony to the human spirit of resilience and strengthens the resolve to fight evil. He also visited the Kadavumbagam Synagogue at the Israel Museum and met younger members of the Cochini-Jewish community there.