FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 May 2022 03:06:43      انڈین آواز

China’s official PMI records second straight month of decline, a dip in manufacturing activity

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

China’s factory activity dipped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing doggedly pursues its zero-Covid response.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 in April, below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction, as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. This was the second consecutive decline in PMI as it stood at 49.5 in March.  

The National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday that resurgence of COVID19 infections led to stricter control measures that weighed on factory activities and market demand. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses like Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either fully or partially sealed off in recent months.

China’s financial capital Shanghai which has been in lockdown for more than 6 weeks now is trying to resume some economic activities amid daily new cases over 10000. Manufacturing hub Shenzhen which is limping back after a lockdown has resumed economic activities.

The strict Zero-COVID approach has inflicted mounting economic pain, with the curbs snarling supply chains even as most of the world learns to live with the virus. National Bureau of Statistics officials acknowledged that some enterprises have had to reduce or stop production, while many firms have reported an increase in transportation difficulties.

The official non-manufacturing PMI plummetted to its lowest level since early 2020 as well, official figures showed, as the country braces for a silent Labour Day holiday amid Omicron resurgence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart