China Warns Philippines Over President’s Congratulations to Taiwan’s President-elect

WEB DESK

China has summoned the ambassador of the Philippines on Tuesday and warned the country not to play with fire. The warning comes after Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr congratulated Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory. In a statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, it is a serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side. However, defending its President, Philippines’ foreign ministry reaffirmed the country’s One China policy and said the message of Marcos was intended to recognise the Philippines and Taiwan’s mutual interests.