North Korea Abolishes Key Reconciliation Agencies Amid Escalating Tensions

AMN

Amid the growing tensions in the Korean peninsula, North Korea has abolished important governmental agencies that were tasked to seek reconciliation with South Korea. According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un decided to shut down offices and insisted that he would no longer pursue reconciliation with their rival. Kim blamed South Korea and the United States for raising tensions in the region.

The decision came weeks after the North Korean leader urged its military to remain prepared for war. According to the statement released on Tuesday, the National Committee for the Peaceful Reunification was shut down. The committee has been North Korea’s main agency handling inter-Korean affairs since its establishment in 1961.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday criticised North Korea’s move to define his country as hostile, saying it showed North Korea’ss anti-national nature.