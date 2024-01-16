इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2024 10:29:30      انڈین آواز

Heavy Rains Kill 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Cause Severe Flooding

At least 12 people were killed after torrential rains in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The heavy downpour wreaked havoc over the weekend, flooding houses, hospitals, the metro line in the city of Rio. According to officials, 18 towns across the state remain at high risk of landslides. Ambulances, boats, drones and aircrafts are being used to rescue residents and to monitor affected areas. Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes declared an emergency as he urged people to not force their way through flooded areas. The country’s meteorological department said that the rain was a result of a combination of heat, humidity and areas of low pressure in the atmosphere.

