China Rejects US-Russia Nuclear Disarmament Talks

Aug 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

China said today that it will not join nuclear disarmament talks with the United States and Russia, rejecting President Donald Trump’s call for trilateral negotiations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, it is neither reasonable nor realistic to expect China’s participation due to unequal nuclear capabilities.

The countries with the largest nuclear arsenal should earnestly fulfil their special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament, Guo said. According to 2024 data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the United States holds 3,708 nuclear warheads and Russia 4,380. China has 500 up from 410 in 2023. France follows with 290 and the United Kingdom with 225.

