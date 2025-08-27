Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Flash Floods in Sudan’s Al-Dammer City Kill 9

Aug 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least nine people have died in Sudan after flash floods hit the northern city of Al-Dammer, capital of River Nile State, following intense seasonal rains. Local media reported that the floods inundated five neighbourhoods and disrupted access, while parts of the main road linking Atbara and Khartoum were submerged, cutting off traffic.

The rainy season, peaking in August, typically affects southern Sudan but has increasingly expanded northward, reaching desert areas near Egypt. In the eastern state of Gedaref, authorities reported over 600 homes damaged and 8,500 acres of farmland submerged. The disaster comes amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, now in its third year, worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis and complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China Rejects US-Russia Nuclear Disarmament Talks

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tokyo Records 10th Straight Day Above 35°C, Sets New Heat Record

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

25% Additional Levy on Indian Exports to US Comes Into Effect Today

Aug 27, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India–U.S. Will Find Common Ground Despite Tariff Strain: Treasury Secretary Bessent

27 August 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Swadeshi, Self-Reliance as Pillars of India’s Future

27 August 2025 11:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Silent Red Flags of Metabolic Health You Shouldn’t Ignore in Your 30s

27 August 2025 11:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री पद को संविधान संशोधन की.जद में लाना: आत्मविश्वास में कमी या असुरक्षा?

27 August 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!