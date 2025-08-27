Flash Floods in Sudan’s Al-Dammer City Kill 9

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least nine people have died in Sudan after flash floods hit the northern city of Al-Dammer, capital of River Nile State, following intense seasonal rains. Local media reported that the floods inundated five neighbourhoods and disrupted access, while parts of the main road linking Atbara and Khartoum were submerged, cutting off traffic.

The rainy season, peaking in August, typically affects southern Sudan but has increasingly expanded northward, reaching desert areas near Egypt. In the eastern state of Gedaref, authorities reported over 600 homes damaged and 8,500 acres of farmland submerged. The disaster comes amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, now in its third year, worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis and complicating rescue and recovery efforts.