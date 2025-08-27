Tokyo Records 10th Straight Day Above 35°C, Sets New Heat Record

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tokyo recorded its 10th consecutive day today with temperatures of 35°C or higher, setting a new record amid Japan’s hottest-ever June and July. Central Tokyo hit 36.0°C, while Hatoyama Town in Saitama soared to 39.4°C. Nearby cities Kumagaya and Koga also saw temperatures near 39°C.

This year alone, Tokyo has logged 23 days above 35°C, another unprecedented milestone, according to weather officials. The extreme heat continues to grip the Kanto-Koshin region and other parts of the country. Authorities are warning of additional weather-related risks, including flooding, river surges, mudslides, lightning, strong winds, and hail.