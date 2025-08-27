Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

25% Additional Levy on Indian Exports to US Comes Into Effect Today

Aug 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The levy of an additional 25 per cent on Indian exports to the United States came into effect today. US President Donald Trump had earlier announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports after a deal between the two countries was not reached before the 1st of August deadline.

An additional 25 per cent levy was threatened when Trump accused India of buying Russian oil, raising the overall levy to 50 per cent. 

Speaking exclusively to Akashvani, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the Indian economy’s resilience. He said the country has thrived on adversity, and this is the time for it to look for alternative markets.  

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China Rejects US-Russia Nuclear Disarmament Talks

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Flash Floods in Sudan’s Al-Dammer City Kill 9

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tokyo Records 10th Straight Day Above 35°C, Sets New Heat Record

Aug 27, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India–U.S. Will Find Common Ground Despite Tariff Strain: Treasury Secretary Bessent

27 August 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Swadeshi, Self-Reliance as Pillars of India’s Future

27 August 2025 11:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Silent Red Flags of Metabolic Health You Shouldn’t Ignore in Your 30s

27 August 2025 11:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री पद को संविधान संशोधन की.जद में लाना: आत्मविश्वास में कमी या असुरक्षा?

27 August 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!