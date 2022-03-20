FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2022 07:14:02      انڈین آواز

China reiterates its stance on Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday reiterated the country’s stance on Ukraine saying that it is objective, fair, and consistent with the wishes of most countries. State media reported Wang Yi’s remarks which came after a video meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on Friday in which Xi appealed for negotiations to bring the crisis to a halt and Biden stressed that consequences await Beijing for any support it provides to Moscow.

Wang reiterated the priority is that all parties should propel dialogue and negotiations, an immediate ceasefire to avoid civilian deaths and prevent humanitarian crises. He noted saying that it is the only way to achieve a lasting secure European continent. President Xi encouraged the US and NATO to have conversations with Russia to solve the problems behind the Ukraine crisis and expressed opposition to indiscriminate sanctions during his video meeting with Biden on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

Five Indian youth women clinch  gold at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal  Singh Bedi  It turned out to  be a golden Monday for Indian women pugilists as five of them- ...

Indian boxers win  six gold medals at  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  It rained gold for India as six Junior boxers,- Vini, Yakshika , Vidhi, Nikita Chand, S ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart