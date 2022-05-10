FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 May 2022 11:10:54      انڈین آواز

China: Beijing, Shanghai continue strict COVID restrictions

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

China’s Capital Beijing continued to tighten COVID controls as authorities term the situation as severe and complex even though new cases remain in double digits only while Shanghai continued its lockdown despite a decline in cases.

As per new norms in Beijing, from 12th of May, residents entering public venues such as government buildings, supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants are required to provide 48-hour nucleic acid negative testing certificates. Restaurant dining remains banned while schools will remain online till further notice. Public venues, activities, and entertainment venues remain closed. Mass COVID testing will continue. Many localities in capital city have been locked down, several parks have been closed and public transport remains suspended in most affected areas. The latest round of the outbreak in Beijing has recorded a total of 777 infections since 22nd of April involving 15 districts.

Shanghai, China’s biggest commercial city, is still in a prolonged lockdown as new symptomatic COVID-19 cases bounced back in Shanghai, prompting local authorities to double down on curbs to prevent a resurgence of the outbreak even as total new infections edged down. Shanghai’s cumulative cases crossed 6,00,000 since the outbreak began on1st of March while death tally reached 553. The city recorded 234 local confirmed cases and 2,780 asymptomatic infections yesterday. State media reported that provinces around Shanghai have stepped up COVID controls after they reported spillover cases from Shanghai. Authorities have put lockdowns in many nearby cities.

China’s adherence to a stringent Zero-COVID Policy has weighed heavily on its economy with the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warning about a complicated and grave employment situation caused by sweeping lockdowns to contain COVID outbreaks which sent stock markets plunging. A survey released yesterday by US Chamber of Commerce in China shows growing dissatisfaction with authorities’ handling of the outbreak, echoing complaints from European firms which say the country is losing its luster as an investment destination. Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called for active efforts to stabilize foreign trade and investment and actions to stabilize existing foreign firms.

China’s export growth rate dropped to a 21-month low of 3.9 percent in April, depicting the challenges posed by COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple cities that weighed on production and logistics as well as weakening global demand due to the lingering pandemic, according to data released by the Chinese customs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang on second day

In the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Thailand, Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 on the second d ...

Haryana: Sports Minister launches Logo, Anthem, Jersey, and Mascot for Khelo India in Panchkula

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said largest ever contingent of ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart