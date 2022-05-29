FreeCurrencyRates.com

China and Russia block UN’s statement on Myanmar humanitarian crisis

WEB DESK

WEB DESK

China and Russia blocked the United Nations Security Council from issuing a statement yesterday expressing concern at the violence and serious humanitarian situation in Myanmar and the limited progress on implementing a regional plan to restore peace to the strife-torn Southeast Asian nation.

The council was briefed virtually behind closed doors yesterday afternoon by Cambodia’s Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, the special envoy for Myanmar for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and UN envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer on efforts to resolve the crisis in the country since the February 1, 2021 military coup, says Associated Press.

The proposed British-drafted press statement stressed the central role of ASEAN in facilitating a peaceful solution to the crisis and reiterated council members’ calls to pursue dialogue with all parties concerned in the interests of the people of Myanmar.

China’s UN Mission said, it proposed slow progress rather than limited progress on the Five-Point Consensus, saying in a statement that this wording is factual but less condescending.

The 10-nation ASEAN group issued the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar’s crisis in late April 2021. It called for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation of the dialogue process by an ASEAN Special Envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels and a visit to Myanmar by the Special Envoy to meet all concerned parties.

