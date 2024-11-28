China: 45 people punished for roles in fatal coal mine explosion in Heilongjiang

AMN/ WEB DESK

A total of 45 people have been punished for their roles in a coal mine gas explosion in China’s Heilongjiang Province that left 11 people dead and six others injured a year ago, local mine safety authorities said. The gas explosion in Shuangyang Coal Mine in the city of Shuangyashan on 23rd November last year, was a major incident. Media reported that according to an investigation report released by the Heilongjiang branch of the National Mine Safety Administration, it caused by improper operations in serious violations of laws and rules, chaotic safety management and inadequate safety supervision.