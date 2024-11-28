The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: 45 people punished for roles in fatal coal mine explosion in Heilongjiang

Nov 27, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

A total of 45 people have been punished for their roles in a coal mine gas explosion in China’s Heilongjiang Province that left 11 people dead and six others injured a year ago, local mine safety authorities said. The gas explosion in Shuangyang Coal Mine in the city of Shuangyashan on 23rd November last year, was a major incident. Media reported that according to an investigation report released by the Heilongjiang branch of the National Mine Safety Administration, it caused by improper operations in serious violations of laws and rules, chaotic safety management and inadequate safety supervision.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP urges Prof. Muhammad Yunus to foster national unity amid rising tensions in Bangladesh

Nov 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Namibia kicks off 8th Presidential & National assembly elections

Nov 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 10 killed and 21 injured in clashes between Sunni and Shia tribes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Nov 27, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advance to second round of Syed Modi International 2024

27 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Jasprit Bumrah reclaims number one position in ICC rankings

27 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP urges Prof. Muhammad Yunus to foster national unity amid rising tensions in Bangladesh

27 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Namibia kicks off 8th Presidential & National assembly elections

27 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment