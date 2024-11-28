Pakistan: 10 killed and 21 injured in clashes between Sunni and Shia tribes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

AMN/ WEB

At least 10 people have been killed and 21 others injured as sporadic clashes continued between Sunni and Shia tribes despite a cease-fire brokered between the two communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As per the media reports, the latest violence took place yesterday in Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in Kurram district started on Friday last week following Thursday’s attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 47 people were killed.