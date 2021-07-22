China: 13 workers trapped in flooded tunnel in Guangdong Province dead

AMN/ WEB DESK
13 out of 14 workers trapped in a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, have been confirmed dead and their bodies have been recovered, according to the state news agency. A total of 14 workers were trapped in the construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city’s Xingye Expressway, when the site was flooded at approximately 3.30 a.m. on 15th of July.
Rescue for the remaining worker continues, the headquarters said. More than 2,400 rescue workers and over 200 rescue vehicles have been dispatched to the scene.
However, the narrowness of the tunnel and complicated hydrological, geological and meteorological conditions have complicated rescue work, according to media reports.