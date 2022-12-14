Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar reviews progress of various bilateral defence cooperation activities in Sri Lanka

WEB DESK

As part of his visit to Sri Lanka, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar reached Colombo on Monday evening. The visit of the Indian Navy Chief is a further step in boosting the Maritime cooperation with the island nation. He reviewed progress of various bilateral defence cooperation activities yesterday.

Admiral Hari Kumar has been invited as the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer for the Commissioning Parade at the Naval and Maritime Academy at Trincomalee.

The visit of Chief of Naval Staff is a message to underline that India accords Priority one status to Sri Lanka. Earlier yesterday, the Indian navy chief inspected SLNS Sindurala, an Offshore Patrol vessel built by Goa Shipyard.

As India grows in indigenous defence manufacturing, indigenously designed defence items were presented to the Sri Lankan Navy. Remembering the sacrifices of the Indian Peace Keeping Forces in the island nation, Mr. Kumar laid wreath at the IPKF Memorial at Colombo yesterday.

The navy chief will be interacting with the Sri Lankan leadership today after which he shall proceed to Naval and Maritime Academy at Trincomalee.