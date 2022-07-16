Chief Justice of India N V Ramana expresses concern over pending cases

18th All India Judicial Services Authorities Meet at Jaipur

AMN / JAIPUR

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana has expressed concern over the pending cases in the different courts of the country. He emphasized strengthening the infrastructure of the courts and filling up the vacant posts of Judges.

Mr. Ramana was speaking after inaugurating the 18th All India Legal Services Authority Meet in Jaipur today. Justice Ramana said that the National Lok Adalats have played an important role in the disposal of litigations in the country. He said that two crore cases have been disposed of.

NV Ramana said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy and asserted that strong parliamentary democracy demands “strengthening the Opposition as well”.

There used to be mutual respect between the government and the Opposition, but the space for opposition is diminishing and laws are being passed without detailed deliberation and scrutiny, he lamented at an event here.

The CJI said the people expect the court to stand as a counterweight to legislative and executive excess and this gains gravity, particularly whenever the Opposition is missing in action.

Instead of engaging in meaningful debates for furthering democracy, politics has become acrimonious, he said.

“The diversity of opinion enriches polity and society. Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we are sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy,” CJI Ramana said

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that with the coordination between the judiciary and the governments, avenues can be explored to provide speedy justice to the people.