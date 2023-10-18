Chhattisgarh Elections: Congress Releases Second List Of 53 Candidates

AMN / WEB DESK

The Congress today released its second list of 53 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The list was announced after a Central Election Committee meeting.

The party has fielded Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, from Durg City, while Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, has been fielded from Dharsiwa seat.

The party fielded sitting MLA Vikas Upadhyay from the Raipur City West assembly seat, Pankaj Sharma from Raipur Rural and Mahant Ram Sundar Das from the Raipur City South constituency.

Jitin Jaiswal will contest from Jagdalpur and Shailesh Pandey from Bilaspur, the state’s ruling party announced.