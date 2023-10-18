President Murmu launches Bihar Agriculture Roadmap 2023-2028 in Patna

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated the Fourth Bihar Agriculture Roadmap 2023-28 at a function in Bapu Sabhagar in Patna. The State Agriculture Roadmap envisages different innovative ideas, programmes, and ideas for the development of agriculture in Bihar.

It will try to meet the challenges of climate change and its adverse effects on agriculture, which is the core competence of the state. The five-year, blueprint for agriculture has a special focus on climate change resilient farming and increasing the income of farmers with technological and scientific interventions. The President also unveiled the booklet of Bihar Agriculture Roadmap and its plaque at the function. The Agriculture Roadmap is a collective effort of the Agriculture Department and 11 other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the global problem of climate change is posing a threat to the existence of humanity. She said, climate change has affected poor and deprived people. President said, the challenges of climate change can be met with the adoption of resilient farming. She also exhorted farmers to adopt organic farming and change agriculture patterns to mitigate the challenges of climate change.

The President commended the efforts of the Bihar government in promoting ethanol production from maize. She said it would reduce the dependency on fossil fuels and help in the conservation of the environment, and water conservation.