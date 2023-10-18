Telangana: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi flag off Vijaya Bheri bus yatra in Mulugu district

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who are on their election campaign in Telangana, flagged off a bus Vijaya Bheri after performing a special pooja at Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district on Wednesday (18th October 2023)evening.

The party has outlined a three-day yatra, with a brief pause for the Dussehra holidays. The yatra will cover Warangal, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies in the first phase, as per the party sources. A public gathering was held at Ramanujapuram village in Venkatapuram Mandal in Mulugu district. Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi criticised that BRS party has deceived people by not implementing its promise. He assured the gathering that Congress party will implement all the Six Guarantees announced by party Senior Leader Sonia Gandhi last month. Party National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also spoke on the occasion.