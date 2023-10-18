इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2023 11:06:55      انڈین آواز

Telangana: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi flag off Vijaya Bheri bus yatra in Mulugu district

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who are on their election campaign in Telangana, flagged off a bus Vijaya Bheri after performing a special pooja at Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district on Wednesday (18th October 2023)evening.

The party has outlined a three-day yatra, with a brief pause for the Dussehra holidays. The yatra will cover Warangal, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies in the first phase, as per the party sources. A public gathering was held at Ramanujapuram village in Venkatapuram Mandal  in Mulugu district. Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi criticised that BRS party  has deceived people by not implementing its promise. He assured the gathering that Congress party will implement all the  Six Guarantees announced by party Senior Leader Sonia Gandhi last month. Party National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also spoke on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart