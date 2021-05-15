Chhattisgarh COVID-19 test positivity rate dips to 12%

AMN / RAIPUR

With the improvement in COVID-19 situation, the test positivity rate in Chhattisgarh has come down to around 12 percent.

The number of Covid tests has increased in the state. Currently, 60 to 70 thousand samples are being tested daily. Contact Tracing is also a major reason for the improvement in the situation of coronaviru infection in the state.

In order to prevent the spread of corona infection in Chhattisgarh, contact tracing is being done on a large scale. For this, more than twelve thousand officers and employees have been deployed. In all the districts, information is being gathered by contact tracing teams about the people who come in close contact with the people found positive.

If any Covid symptoms have been seen in these people then Corona test is being done. Such people are given medicine kit and they are also being advised to stay in home isolation. Attempts are made to identify people exposed to the corona positive person within 48 to 72 hours, so as to help break the chain of corona infection.