Chhattisgarh: Campaign for 2nd phase of Assembly Election in full swing

Election campaign for second phase of Assembly Election in Chhattisgarh is in full swing. Polling for remaining 70 seats of the Assembly will be held on 17th of November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in the state on Monday. He is scheduled to address Public meetings to woo the voters.

Senior leaders of Congress and other parties are also addressing Political Rallies in the state. On the instructions of Election Commission old aged voters and voters with disability are being provided facility of voting via postal ballot from their home.



Meanwhile, in Raipur BJP Candidate and former Cabinet Minister Brij Mohan Agrawal faced an alleged assault by a group of youths late last night during election campaign in Raipur South. An FIR has been lodged in the incident alleging Congress for the attack BJP supporters called for justice and condemned the actions of the Congress. Congress has dismissed the allegations.