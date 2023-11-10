इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2023 11:32:40      انڈین آواز

Chhattisgarh: Campaign for 2nd phase of Assembly Election in full swing

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Election campaign for second phase of Assembly Election in Chhattisgarh is in full swing. Polling for remaining 70 seats of the Assembly will be held on 17th of November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in the state on Monday. He is scheduled to address Public meetings to woo the voters.

Senior leaders of Congress and other parties are also addressing Political Rallies in the state. On the instructions of Election Commission old aged voters and voters with disability are being provided facility of voting via postal ballot from their home.
 
Meanwhile, in Raipur BJP Candidate and former Cabinet Minister Brij Mohan Agrawal faced an alleged assault by a group of youths late last night during election campaign in Raipur South. An FIR has been lodged in the incident alleging Congress for the attack BJP supporters called for justice and condemned the actions of the Congress. Congress has dismissed the allegations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart