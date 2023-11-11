Campaigning at peak for Assembly Elections despite festivals

Campaigning for the Assembly Elections is at peak in the four poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana despite festivals.

AMN / WEB DESK

Campaigning for the Assembly Elections is at peak in the four poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana despite festivals.

In Madhya Pradesh, campaigning is in full swing. Albeit the festive commitments, star campaigners of all political parties are putting in all their efforts.

Bharatiya Janata Party will release its manifesto for the State Assembly elections today. BJP has named it ‘Sankalp-Patra’. National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will release the Party’s manifesto in Bhopal today. On the other hand, to give further impetus to the party’s campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in the Dhar and Indore districts today. Many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other senior leaders of BJP will also be present for the campaign.

On the other hand, former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will take command of the campaign in support of Congress candidates. Senior leaders Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh and Suresh Pachauri will also participate in the campaign. Congress has prepared to celebrate today the birth anniversary of its former leaders Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Sitaram Kesari to connect voters.

At the same time, leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Gondwana Gantantara Party have also put their full strength in the campaign.

On the other hand, people are taking advantage of the facility of voting from home provided by the Election Commission on a large scale.

In Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed a public meeting at Jatara Assembly in Tikamgarh district. On the other hand, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, leaders of BSP, AAP and other parties also held rallies and meetings.

In Chhattisgarh, the campaign for the second phase of assembly elections has intensified. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mungeli District on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh on the 13th November.

In Rajasthan, 80 political parties including BJP and Congress are in the fray of the State Assembly elections. A total of one thousand 875 candidates are contesting the elections. Out Of these, 737 are Independent candidates. Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting all 200 seats while Congress is contesting 199 seats. Congress has left one seat for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Apart from BJP and Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded its candidates on 185 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Azad Samaj Party have fielded candidates on 124 seats in alliance. Aam Aadmi Party candidates are contesting 86 seats, Bharat Adivasi Party 27 seats, Right to Recall Party 26 seats and Indian People’s Green Party candidates 21 seats. Jannayak Janata Party is contesting 20 seats, Bharatiya Tribal Party and CPI(M) 17 seats each, while AIMIM candidates are contesting 10 seats. Candidates from 33 parties including Shiv Sena are trying their fate on just one seat each.

In Telangana, various parties have stepped up their electioneering for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the State as filing nominations ended yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad later this evening. This is the second visit of the BJP senior leader to Hyderabad in the past three days. He addressed BC’s Atmagourava Sabha on the 7th of this month at LB Stadium.

BJP senior leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Hyderabad today evening and will address a public meeting being organised in the name of Viswaroopa Sabha of the oppressed classes with the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) playing a key role.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned in Kamareddy district for PCC President Revanth Reddy and another Congress leader Shabbir Ali. About a dozen ministers and 40 MLAs of Karnataka have been roped in for the campaign of the Congress party. Congress Star campaigners will be touring in the state after Diwali. Meanwhile, BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will be taking up his second round of electioneering in about 50 constituencies from Monday onwards. The Party’s senior leaders and Ministers are holding roadshows in different parts of the state.