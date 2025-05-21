Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Chhattisgarh: 27 Naxalites including top leader killed in an encounter

May 21, 2025
anti naxal operation file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 27 Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh today. Top Naxal leader and CPI Maoist general secretary Basav Raju is among those killed. A reward of about one crore rupees was declared for him. Security forces have recovered a large number of weapons and other Maoist material along with the bodies of all the Maoists killed from the spot. A jawan of District Reserve Guard-DRG was also killed in the encounter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed pride at the success of country’s security forces for their remarkable success in the operation against Maoists at Chhattisgarh today. In a social media post, Mr Modi said government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for country’s people.

 According to reports on receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of a large number of Maoists along with a member of the Central Committee and Polit bureau of Naxalites in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, teams of District Reserve Guard of four districts – Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Kondagaon started a joint operation about two days ago. Despite the difficult geographical conditions of this area and many other challenges, the security forces carried forward this decisive operation with full commitment. 

