Pakistan blames India for hiding its own gross failings, says MEA

India has rejected allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today and termed these as baseless. In response to media queries regarding allegations by Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicentre of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings. He said this attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail. The spokesperson said India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents.

