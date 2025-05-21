India’s global outreach on Operation Sindoor begins

AMN / WEB DESK

India has launched its aggressive global campaign to further expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Seven multi-party delegations have been set up to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s nefarious designs and India’s successful anti-terror operation. The delegations will carry India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism and apprise about Operation Sindoor.

Out of these, two all-party delegations left for nine nations today. An all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha left for a five-nation tour of Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore while another delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde also embarked on a visit to UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone to affirm New Delhi’s resolve on combating terrorism in all its forms.

Talking to the media before the departure of his delegation, Mr. Sanjay Jha said terrorism is a part of Pakistan’s state policy, and they will tell the world how Islamabad has been sponsoring terrorism.

The multi-party delegations visiting 32 countries in a fortnight to present India’s firm stand against Pak-sponsored terrorism is a strategic move to isolate Pakistan globally for propagating terror from its soil. They are expected to engage with diplomats, parliamentarians, media, civil society, and the Indian diaspora, among others, to firmly present India’s stand.