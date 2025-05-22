PM Modi hails Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor’s success

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan by destroying terrorists’ hideouts under the Operation Sindoor. He stated that the government had given the Armed Forces free hand to act, enabling all three services to execute a tactical entrapment that compelled Pakistan to kneel down.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan can never win a direct war with India and that is why it is involved in proxy war by promoting terrorism. Mr. Modi said this while addressing a public rally in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Prime Minister said, Operation Sindoor has set three principles to combat terrorism. He asserted that India will give befitting reply to every terrorist attack and the method will be decided by the country’s Armed Forces. He also made it clear that India is not going to be scared of nuclear threats and the Pakistan’s game of state and non-state actors will no longer work. He said, India will consider the masters of terror and the government that patronizes terror as same.

Mr. Modi said, after the dastardly terrorists attack in Pahalgam, the countrymen took a resolve to destroy the terrorists and with the valor of the armed forces, the country fulfilled that pledge. He said, India has made it clear that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack. He also stressed that Pakistan will not get water that rightfully belongs to India, it will have to pay heavy price for playing with blood of Indians. Mr. Modi pointed out that there will be neither trade nor talk with Pakistan and the talk will only be centred on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier during the public function at Palana in Bikaner, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over 26 thousand crore rupees in Bikaner, Rajasthan. On this occasion, the Prime Minister inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories.

He also flagged-off Bikaner-Mumbai express train. Highlighting the initiatives taken to create robust infrastructure in the country in the last 11 years, the Prime Minister said, several big initiatives have been taken to create modern road and rail infrastructure. He said, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat, Vande Bharat trains are the reflection of country’s speed and progress. He said, bullet train project is underway and the government is working to redevelop 1300 railways stations across the country as Amrit Bharat Stations. He pointed out that infrastructure promote trade, ease of living, tourism, and industrialisation.

Speaking on this occasion, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, Railways is witnessing transformative reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, 34 thousand railways lines have been laid in the last 11 years. He said, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat, Vande Bharat trains have been started for the passengers. He said, this is the first time after Independence that any government has given focus to small stations and these stations have been redeveloped. He said, 500 stations will be redeveloped by the year 2027.