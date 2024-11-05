THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Chhath festival celebration begins with ritual of ‘Nahay-Khay’

Nov 5, 2024

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

The four-day long Chhath Puja festival celebration began today with the ritual of Nahay-Khay. After offering prayers to the God, the devotees consumed cooked food of Arwa rice, gourd and Chana dal as a prasad. Tomorrow the ritual of Kharna will be performed.

meanwhile preparations of Chhath ghats are underway in full swing on Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Bagmati and other prominent rivers across the state for the Sandhya and Pratahkalin Arghya or oblations to the Sun God.

A large number of devotees gather at different Chhath ghat across the state for the biggest and main holy festival of Bihar which is dedicated to worship of Sun god and nature.

The festival of worship of the Sun God will conclude on 8th November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to the people on the occasion of Nahai-Khaai today in Chhath festival. In a social media post, Mr Modi gave special greetings to all the fasting people. He hoped that their rituals are completed successfully with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya.

