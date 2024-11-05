THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister launches Phase II of Bharat Brand Rice & Atta in New Delhi

Nov 5, 2024

AMN

Government has taken a series of steps to stabilize the prices of essential food items while also ensuring fair prices to the farmers. In this series, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi today launched Phase II of Bharat Brand Rice and Atta today in New Delhi.

Bharat Brand Atta is available at the price of 30 rupees per kilogram and Bharat Brand Rice can be bought at 34 rupees per kilogram. While addressing the media after the launch, Mr. Joshi said that this is an important step among a series of steps taken by the government for the welfare of ordinary consumers.

He said that the sale of Bharat brand Atta and Rice will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates, and will help in moderation of prices of these important food items. Bharat Brand products can be purchased from Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF stores.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhath festival celebration begins with ritual of ‘Nahay-Khay’

Nov 5, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

Nov 5, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

By-polls in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh rescheduled to Nov 20

Nov 5, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhath festival celebration begins with ritual of ‘Nahay-Khay’

November 5, 2024
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Three New Criminal Laws Address Challenges of Contemporary Society: LS Speaker Om Birla

November 5, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Justice delivery system must strengthen nation’s march towards just & fair society: President Murmu

November 5, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard Hosts 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan meeting in Delhi

November 5, 2024