Union Minister launches Phase II of Bharat Brand Rice & Atta in New Delhi

AMN

Government has taken a series of steps to stabilize the prices of essential food items while also ensuring fair prices to the farmers. In this series, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi today launched Phase II of Bharat Brand Rice and Atta today in New Delhi.

Bharat Brand Atta is available at the price of 30 rupees per kilogram and Bharat Brand Rice can be bought at 34 rupees per kilogram. While addressing the media after the launch, Mr. Joshi said that this is an important step among a series of steps taken by the government for the welfare of ordinary consumers.

He said that the sale of Bharat brand Atta and Rice will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates, and will help in moderation of prices of these important food items. Bharat Brand products can be purchased from Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF stores.