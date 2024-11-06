THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Air Quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Nov 6, 2024

AMN /New Delhi

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index was recorded 359 at 6 this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience shallow fog during the morning hours and Mist in the night during the  2-3 days.

According to CPCB data, the AQI in some parts of the city reached severe levels, crossing the 400 mark. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 421, NSIT Dwarka recorded 449, Bawana’s AQI reached 414, and Mundka AQI of 418.

